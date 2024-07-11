RNC Milwaukee 2024: Host Committee raises $85M+, surpasses goal

article

The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee announced on Thursday, July 11 that it raised more than $85 million. That exceeds initial fundraising goals.

Officials noted the fundraising total represents a record amount raised by any Host Committee for a Republican convention in history.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that will welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee.

Officials said fundraising will pay for major venues, transportation, welcome party, closing party, and other large contract expenses associated with hosting the convention in Milwaukee.

Reaction

Reince Priebus, Chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee

"The outpouring of support for this convention has been bigger than I ever imagined, and I’m proud of the work that the Host Committee did to reach this historic milestone. Local organizations in Wisconsin have played an integral role in supporting the Host Committee because they know that this convention is a great way to put Milwaukee on the map. This is money that is going to be injected into our community to help throw this event. We’re excited to greet the tens of thousands of guests traveling here next week and show them what Milwaukee has to offer."

Michael Whatley, Chairman of the Republican National Committee

"We can’t wait to be in Wisconsin and are grateful for the Host Committee’s record-breaking work. Our delegates are going to travel from all over the country to experience Milwaukee, and we’re excited to see the very best of the Badger State."