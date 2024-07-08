RNC Milwaukee 2024; gift bags to feature Wisconsin-made beverage

As a man on the front lines of a business, Jim Kanter has helped plan a party or two, but nothing like the party that’s scheduled next week.

As the chief commercial officer of Central Standard in Milwaukee, you could say he’ll be in the heart of all the action as people descend on the Cream City for the 2024 Republican National Convention. They'll be looking to immerse themselves in all things the city has to offer.

"We want to show off Milwaukee for all the things we have here, and obviously we think our spirits are the best around," Kanter said.

That’s why the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee chose Central Standard to feature a product that’ll be in the swag bag for people attending the convention.

And that product? Door County Cherry Vodka.

"We wanted to have a product that really showcased Wisconsin," Kanter said. "Not just Milwaukee, but Wisconsin."

"We use a honey from Germantown, we use grains fields from around here and, of course, Door County cherries and the red color really does blend in well with the Republican Party coming in," he said.

Guests will get a full bottle of the vodka.

"We like to show people that we like to drink here in Wisconsin in moderation," Kanter said.

The goal is to leave people with a buzz that will bring them back to the Brew City.

"Milwaukee’s a great place," he said. "And those things we leave behind for them as they leave to have a remembrance back to, either a restaurant, hotel, museum or whatever they visit.

For Kanter, this isn’t just a business boom. And seeing how many customers stop in for a spirit, it’s a chance to celebrate hometown pride for a city he was born and raised in.

"The city rallies around each other, whether we’re competitors, that’s what we do here in the city of Milwaukee," he said. "As a native Milwaukeen I can attest to, that you can have battles on the street where you’re this customer or that customer, but at the end of the day, we want people to keep coming back here because we feel there’s enough business for everybody. I think the city will certainly come through."