RNC Milwaukee 2024; businesses prep for boom or bust

Businesses have been planning for the Republican National Convention for months, with many closing for private events.

Some local businesses say hosting private events will be great, while others say the security zone is actually slowing business down.

Private events

Lakefront Brewery is preparing to host hundreds of people next week for the RNC. The brewery is closing to the public from Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18, and instead hosting private events.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The private events will make it financially desirable," Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch said. "Right now, I think it is better to have the events, but there’s other times – it depends on the event who is in town. Every hospitality that comes into town is a little bit different but for this one, it is best to have the events."

Lakefront Brewery

Klisch said they are expecting a positive impact on business, as out-of-towners and delegates rent out the place.

"It’s not like, going to make us all go on vacation afterwards, but everyone that is working here should get a nice extra tip, money." he said.

City essentials

And they’ll get a taste of Milwaukee.

Lakefront Brewery

"The people that are coming ordered the Milwaukee platters, which is pretzel, sausages, things of that sort," Klisch said.

The influx of money is not necessarily the case for Reds Party Bus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It slows the business due to not having that much access to downtown," said William North with Reds Party Bus.

Reds Party Bus.

While half of their SUV fleet is rented, the security perimeter and traffic potential is slowing down business.

But as the RNC approaches, most of the city will be open for business.