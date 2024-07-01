RNC 2024: Waukesha County company providing extra security

Keeping people safe at the RNC 2024 Republican National Convention is a local job.

"My company is the security provider – and that is just very thrilling for us," said Brian Dorow.

Dorow says it’s been an adrenaline rush. The Republican National Convention hired his Waukesha County company, Secure Resources Unlimited. They signed the contract three weeks ago.

"We provide the physical security, we supplement law enforcement. We are extra ears, extra eyes," added Dorow.

His team will monitor threats inside and outside the security zone.

Those threats could be from protesters, on social media, or even the weather.

Dorow says he’ll have "hundreds" of uniformed men and women working in the area. Some will be armed.

Prevention, security, protection

"Look for suspicious activities, report immediately and have good situational awareness of the venue," said Dorow.

Dorow says he also recruited two retired New York City police officers who oversaw security for events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

During the convention, Dorow says he will stay in an apartment downtown.

"I plan to be on site at 7 o’clock in the morning, and we don’t go home until the last client is in their hotel or everything is clear," said Dorow.

Dorow has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement and worked for homeland security during the Trump Administration.

He says the police, Secret Service, and Secure Resources Unlimited are in hourly contact with each other.

Dorow says any delays around Fiserv Forum just mean these groups are being thorough for your safety.

"If I can protect somebody or help somebody in this realm – I’m all over it," said Dorow.

Dorow also says it will even be a challenge getting his crews to the area. He says they’ll be renting parking structures and taking a shuttle to get there.