RNC 2024: Milwaukee students inflate thousands of balloons

All hands are on deck as Milwaukee prepares for the Republican National Convention (RNC). On Friday, July 12, Milwaukee students got to put in their part by helping blow up thousands of balloons that will drop after the Republican candidate for president accepts the nomination.

It is a task that Treb Heining knows all too well.

"It's exhausting," Heining said. "I'm very tired, but very happy."

The "Balloon Guy"

Heining is the balloon guy for the RNC. His team has been in charge of putting together the iconic balloon drop during the last ten RNCs. This year was no exception.

Treb Heining

"100,000 balloons. We usually do 100,000 or better," Heining said.

It is a red, white and blue vision that was created with the help of select Milwaukee Public Schools students. They inflated balloons and then dropped them into a net to be collected.

Student Ambassadors

"Oh, it's been fun. We have finger tape, so it doesn't hurt at all," said Elise Mucker, 17-year-old student.

Mucker is one of the MKE Student Ambassadors helping for the first time.

"It's been nice. It's been a learning experience. We've been learning a lot about politics but it's been a good experience," Mucker said.

Elise Mucker

It is a program Mucker has been taking part in for the last five weeks – in preparation for the RNC.

"This is probably the coolest thing that they got to do really outside what we are all used to. So this is a great culminating event," said Catherine Rufer, teacher leader for the students.

It is an experience the teenagers are excited to be a part of.

"I think it'll be exciting to see how it all looks on stage and how it would conclude the convention," Mucker said.

"It's like a performance for me," Heining said.

Heining said this year's balloon drop will come with lots of surprises that have never been done before.