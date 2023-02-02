RNC 2024: Republicans in Milwaukee to kick off preparation

The 2024 Republican National Convention host committee, party officials and local leaders on Thursday, Feb. 2 gathered in Milwaukee for a "kickoff" event.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are among those who took part in the event at Third Street Market Hall.

The 2024 RNC in Milwaukee will be held from July 15-18, 2024 – but bipartisan planning has been underway since 2022.

"Milwaukee will be ready," Johnson said. "I see a boost to our economy as additional conventions come here in the year's to come.

VISIT Milwaukee estimated in October that 45,000 people will pack into the Deer District for the RNC and, with them, roughly $200 million will flood the regional economy. As for speculation of a Repulican presidential debate, officials said it remains a possibility.

"We'll be announcing that soon, but you should be able to expect that we'll have a debate here in Milwaukee," McDaniel said Thursday.