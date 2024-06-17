RNC 2024 in Milwaukee: boom or bust for local businesses?

Businesses looking for a Republican National Convention economic boom are worried of a bust.

The RNC kicks off in exactly one month, on July 15, and hotels are booked across the region.

VISIT Milwaukee had estimated the RNC would bring the region some $200 million.

But some downtown businesses are worried it could be a bust.

Milwaukee businesses

Lupi & Iris in downtown Milwaukee has gained national attention. It was a James Beard Foundation 2023 finalist for country's best new restaurant.

Co-owner Daria Aitken-Siegel thought it'd be fully booked for the week of the Republican National Convention.

"Right now it’s a bust. Right now we are hoping. We thought it would be a boom. We’re hoping it will be somewhere in the middle," said Daria.

For now, it has one party booked.

"All of our friends that own restaurants or event spaces, they’re not booked, either. So where is everybody?" added Daria.

That's no longer a question at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The non-profit has now rented out its building during the RNC.

"We’re very happy to have a booking, it really helps our bottom line. Makes us feel a little more secure from a financial standpoint, and it is also an opportunity for us to show our venue and talk a little more about what we do," said Ben Barbera, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Historical Society.

Up until recently, the society's director was worried it wouldn't get rented.

He told FOX6 that some people looking into the space were worried it was right next to where the city considered placing a protest zone.

As FOX6 was first to report last week, it is far less likely the city will use Pere Marquette Park.

Pere Marquette Park

A main factor: businesses close by the park were worried they were losing out on an RNC bump.

"It's very gratifying to know that our concerns are being taken seriously," added Barbera.

But for others downtown, they're still wondering if they'll get a piece of what VISIT Milwaukee estimated could be a $200 million economic boom.

LOVE MKE

"We want to showcase our city. And we have a 120 employees here that we want to provide a good living for," added Daria. "We have so many people coming here from all over the country, and they all say the same thing: wow, I didn’t know how nice Milwaukee is and everyone is friendly and there are a lot of restaurants here there are a lot of things to do."

VISIT Milwaukee’s Peggy Williams-Smith told FOX6's convention podcast that they are hoping for lasting business even after the RNC and the cameras pack up.

For example, she said after the first GOP presidential debate, they got a bump in leads for other people looking to bring conventions to Milwaukee.