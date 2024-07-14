RNC 2024: Former President Trump arrives in Milwaukee Sunday

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14.

He arrived for the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a post on X, the former president said, "Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, but two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, as 3:30 p.m. TODAY. Thank you! DJT"

RNC in Milwaukee to be safe

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday, July 14 that the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Law enforcement officers walk past a Donald Trump sign in the Fiserv Forum as preparations are underway for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, saying that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."