RNC 2024: Downtown Milwaukee parking restrictions beginning July 5
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee has revealed the numerous parking restrictions that will be in place for the Republican National Convention (RNC) – and some of those restrictions take effect as early as Friday, July 5.
The parking restrictions are being phased in by date and location as follows:
Perimeter Parking
- 12:01 a.m. Friday 7/5/24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday 7/21/24
- E. Knapp St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.
- E. Juneau St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.
RNC Inner Perimeter
- W. Winnebago St. N. 10th Street to roundabout
- W. McKinley Street - N. 13th Street to N. Water Street
- W. Juneau Street - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive
- W. Highland Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive
- W. State Street - N. 8th Street to N. Water Street
- W. Kilbourn Avenue - N. 6th Street to N. Water Street
- W. Wells Street - N. 8th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive
- W. Wisconsin Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive
- W. Michigan Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive
- N. 7th Street - W. Winnebago Street to W. Wisconsin Avenue
- N. 6th Street - W. Vliet Street to W. Clybourn Street
- N. 5th Street - W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Avenue
- N. 5th Street - W. Wisconsin Avenue to W. Clybourn Street
- N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue - W. Vliet Street to W. Juneau Avenue
- N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue - W. Highland Avenue to W. Clybourn Street
- N. Martin Luther King Drive - W. Vliet Street to W. Wisconsin Avenue
RNC Outer Perimeter
- W. Cherry Street - N. 6th Street to N. Water Street
- W. Vliet Street - N. 7th Street to N. 5th Street
- W. Juneau Street - N. Martin Luther King Drive to N. Water Street
- W. Juneau Street - N. 7th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Highland Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Highland Avenue - N. Martin Luther King Drive to Milwaukee River
- W. State Street - N. 8th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Wells Street - N. 8th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Wisconsin Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Wisconsin Avenue - N. Martin Luther King Drive to N. Water Street
- W. Michigan Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. 10th Street
- W. Michigan Avenue - N. Martin Luther King Drive to N. Water Street
- W. Clybourn Street - N. 7th Street to N. Water Street
- N. 9th Street - W. Highland Avenue to W. Wisconsin Avenue
- N. 8th Street - W. State Street to W. Juneau Avenue
- N. 6th Street - W. Vliet Street to W. Cherry Street
- N. 5th Street - W. Clybourn Street to W. St. Paul Avenue
- N. Martin Luther King Drive - W. Vliet Street to W. Cherry Street
- N. Plankinton - W. Clybourn Street to W. Kilbourn Avenue
- N. Water Street - E. Cherry Street to E. St. Paul Avenue