RNC 2024: Downtown Milwaukee parking restrictions beginning July 5

The City of Milwaukee has revealed the numerous parking restrictions that will be in place for the Republican National Convention (RNC) – and some of those restrictions take effect as early as Friday, July 5.

The parking restrictions are being phased in by date and location as follows:

Perimeter Parking

12:01 a.m. Friday 7/5/24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday 7/21/24

E. Knapp St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.

E. Juneau St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.

RNC Inner Perimeter

W. Winnebago St. N. 10th Street to roundabout

W. McKinley Street - N. 13th Street to N. Water Street

W. Juneau Street - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive

W. Highland Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive

W. State Street - N. 8th Street to N. Water Street

W. Kilbourn Avenue - N. 6th Street to N. Water Street

W. Wells Street - N. 8th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive

W. Wisconsin Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive

W. Michigan Avenue - N. 7th Street to N. Martin Luther King Drive

N. 7th Street - W. Winnebago Street to W. Wisconsin Avenue

N. 6th Street - W. Vliet Street to W. Clybourn Street

N. 5th Street - W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Avenue

N. 5th Street - W. Wisconsin Avenue to W. Clybourn Street

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue - W. Vliet Street to W. Juneau Avenue

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue - W. Highland Avenue to W. Clybourn Street

N. Martin Luther King Drive - W. Vliet Street to W. Wisconsin Avenue

RNC Outer Perimeter