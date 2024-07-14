RNC 2024: The Daily Show will not broadcast from Milwaukee

article

The producers of The Daily Show announced on Sunday, July 14 they will not broadcast their show Monday, July 15. However, they will be back up Tuesday through Thursday from their New York studio.

A statement posted on social media says the following:

"Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks."

Marcus Performing Arts Center President & CEO, Kevin Giglinto, issued the following statement on this change:

"In light of the incredibly shocking and sad events that took place yesterday in Pennsylvania, The Daily Show will not broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, July 15 – 18. While we were looking forward to hosting The Daily Show, we support and stand by their decision.

"The safety and well-being of our audience members, guests, and staff is the highest priority to the Marcus Performing Arts Center and The Daily Show. We know that this was not an easy choice to make, but out of respect for the situation and an abundance of caution for everyone, this was a necessary decision.

"We apologize for this unexpected change, and we thank you for your understanding."

Milwaukee hosts RNC

Milwaukee is set to host to the 2024 Republican National Convention – which runs from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (RNC)

Former President Donald Trump said he will be leaving for Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 14.

In a post on X, the former president said, "Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, but two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, as 3:30 p.m. TODAY. Thank you! DJT"

RNC will be "safe" and "secure"

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday that the RNC will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."

Trump shot at campaign rally

The former president was wounded but "fine" following an attempt to assassinate him during that rally.

A screen grab captured from a video shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears to be injured after gunshots were reported as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was s Expand

In a statement posted to his Truth Social account, Trump called for unity and resilience as investigations into the shooter and his motives continued.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations early Sunday identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service agents following his alleged attempt to kill Trump.

This is a developing story.