RNC 2024: Coalition to March rally in downtown Milwaukee

The Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention invites community members to join in a rally and march which begins at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee on Monday morning, July 15. The rally and march is set to begin around 10 a.m.

The Coalition is a group composed of local and national grassroot activists.

A news release says the event will be monitored by legal observers to ensure the rights of the people are being honored and that police are held accountable if the peoples’ rights are violated. The Coalition to March on the RNC will also be staffed with more than twenty-five trained medics and 100 marshals volunteering on the day of the event.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.