Riverside Theater's biggest shows return

The pandemic forced live music venues to close their doors. Now, spots across Milwaukee are booking more shows as live music makes a big comeback and fans are ready for it. Matt Beringer, COO of the Pabst Theater Group, talks about Widespread Panic's four sold out shows and what it means for the band and the city. Matt also talks about what it'll take to make sure live entertainment can continue to make a successful comeback.

Here's a list of upcoming shows to the Riverside Theater for families and the holidays: