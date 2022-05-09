Rising temperatures, pavement buckling risk increases: WisDOT
MADISON, Wis. - Warmers temperatures are in the forecast throughout southern Wisconsin – and now, state officials are warning motorists about the possibility of pavement buckling.
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another.
If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.