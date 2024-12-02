Ripon fentanyl death; Maison Springston sentenced, 7 years prison

article

The Brief Maison Springston was sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with an April 2023 fentanyl overdose death that occurred in Ripon. Three other co-defendants will be sentenced in this case in the coming weeks.



Maison Springston was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 2 to seven years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection with an April 2023 fentanyl overdose death that occurred in the City of Ripon.

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office says the investigation shows the known chain of delivery started with Donovyn Mueller, who became the target of the investigation, to Kyle Lamb (deceased), to Joseph Schmidt-Rehbein with Maison Springston, and ultimately to the victim.

Co-defendant sentencings are scheduled for the following dates:

Michael Manske: Jan. 21, 2025

Joseph Schmidt-Rehbein: Dec. 20, 2024

Donovyn Mueller: Feb. 7, 2025

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement on this case:

"The defendant was 16 years old at the time of the deadly fentanyl deliver and showed a callous disregard human life, leaving a friend to overdose and die, alone on a sidewalk in Ripon. This is a devastating loss for the victim’s family and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families that have lost a loved one to fentanyl. No sentence will ever be enough for a family that has lost a loved one but we will continue to fight for justice on their behalf. The defendant has no prior juvenile or adult criminal history."