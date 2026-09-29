The Brief U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin has introduced a bill to end federal funding of dog and cat research. Protesters have shifted their attention from Wisconsin to New York, home of the nation’s largest research beagle breeder, Marshall BioResources. The Dane County district attorney has asked the court to exclude evidence of animal cruelty in its prosecution of 51 people for raids on Ridglan Farms in March and April.



Ridglan Farms is done breeding beagles forever, but animal lovers are continuing the push to end dog and cat research in America.

Ridglan Farms beagles

The backstory:

It has been seven weeks since the last beagles left Ridglan Farms in western Dane County. Rescue groups led by Florida's Big Dog Ranch Rescue paid for the release of more than 2,000 dogs between May and August.

Wisconsin representative's bill

Big picture view:

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is introducing a bill that would end all federal funding of dog and cat research in the United States. The Wisconsin Democrat is teaming up with New York Republican Nick Langworthy on the so-called COMPACT Act. It would prohibit any federal agency from spending money for research on live dogs or cats.

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What they're saying:

While the new bill comes late in the current session of Congress, it already has six Democrats and three Republicans signed on as co-sponsors.

"If we get bipartisan people signing onto a bill, eventually, we will pass," said Pocan, whose 2nd Congressional District includes the former Ridglan Farms. "I feel like I’m very confident that will happen. But at least it sends a signal to the federal agencies. It sends a signal to the industry that maybe things aren’t going to continue to operate as they have in the past. We need to look at the better science and better technology that’s out there."

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March across New York

Big picture view:

The new bill was introduced as protesters marched to Marshall BioResources in upstate New York. The 15-day march across the Empire State ended Saturday with a protest outside the massive facility about an hour northwest of Syracuse.

Aerials were provided to FOX6 News by a production house called Be Here Now Films, that was also at the so-called "open rescue" operations at Ridglan Farms in March and April. Marshall has more than 16,000 beagles in house plus hundreds of cats, among other animals.

Activists have asked the Wayne County New York district attorney to prosecute Marshall for animal cruelty, but no action has resulted. Marshall said it treats its animals humanely and that dog and cat research remains necessary for human health.

Raids on Ridglan Farms

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, the Dane County district attorney is moving ahead with the prosecution of 51 people charged in connection with the March and April raids on Ridglan Farms. They are all charged with breaking into Ridglan Farms – or helping others attempt to break in.

In pretrial motions filed this week, attorneys for the 51 defendants argue they had the legal authority to rescue the 2,000 dogs caged at Ridglan Farms because conditions were "unlawful and harmful." The defense strategy relies heavily on a judge's finding of probable cause that Ridglan engaged in animal cruelty, as well as hundreds of violations stemming from painful surgeries performed by non-veterinarians. However, the state has asked the court to exclude any reference to those violations or any reference to Ridglan's lead veterinarian, Richard Van Domelen, losing his license.

Pocan sent a letter to the Dane County district attorney asking him to drop all charges. But the case remains scheduled for trial in January.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.