The Brief Hundreds of beagles were released from Ridglan Farms earlier this month. For decades, the Wisconsin facility bred puppies for use in scientific research. FOX6 heard from people who have fostered or adopted the dogs.



Earlier this month, hundreds of beagles were freed from Wisconsin's Ridglan Farms. Now, many of them are fitting into their new families.

Ridglan Farms

The backstory:

For more than 60 years, Ridglan Farms bred beagle puppies in the town of Blue Mounds for use in scientific research. In 2024, former employees testified about the conditions at the farm as well as painful "cherry eye" surgeries performed routinely by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

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In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.

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Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy – two large-scale nonprofits – confirmed a deal to buy 1,500 dogs from the Dane County breeding facility for an undisclosed sum of money in late April. The dogs started being released on May 1.

The Ridglan Farms beagles headed all over Wisconsin – and the country – once they were released. A number of states have welcomed the dogs, including neighboring Minnesota and Illinois, and as far as Florida, Nevada and New York.

Meet the beagles

What they're saying:

FOX6 Investigators heard from nearly two dozen people who have fostered or adopted one of the Ridglan Farms beagles. These are those dogs' stories.

Addyson

Richelle Byrdy of Carpentersville, Illinois, will soon get "Addyson" from Big Dog Ranch Rescue:

"I’ve already completed the adoption paperwork for my Ridglan Farms beagle. She is still at the rescue in Florida getting vetted and spayed. I did, however call BDRR to have them change her name from her Ridglan ear tattoo identifier of TS3 to Addyson, so she has a name. I do call BDRR every few days to check in on her and for a status update. I am in IL and BDRR has a transport of dogs they are bringing to IL once a month and she is expected to be coming from FL to IL on the June transport. I can't wait! I was on the rescue team that attempted to free the beagles from Ridglan on April 18th, 2026, and we were all devastated to not free any dogs that day. We are so glad to have some freed, but there are many still there we cannot forget about that we still need to liberate and shut down Ridglan Farms for good."

Richelle Byrdy of Carpentersville, Illinois, will soon get "Addyson" from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Bagel

Emily Brown of DeForest brought home "Bagel" from Big Dog Ranch Rescue on May 1, 2026:

"I had the honor to go to Ridglan Farms on the first day of rescue - May 1st - and fell in love with one of the sweet boys and ended up asking Big Dogs Ranch Rescue if I could foster to adopt. So I brought Bagel home and my kids and I have been teaching him how to be a puppy for the last 3 weeks. He’s the cutest sweetest boy and enjoys every day of his free life with me and my kids and other rescue dogs. "

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Emily Brown of Deforest brought home "Bagel" from Big Dog Ranch Rescue on May 1, 2026.

Buddy

Jennifer Paul of Fredericksburg, Virginia, brought "Buddy" home from Old Dominion Humane Society:

"His name is Buddy. He is sweet, loving, forgiving, and his capacity to love is astounding."

Jennifer Paul of Fredericksburg, Virginia, brought "Buddy" home from Old Dominion Humane Society.

Cafecito Beans

Kim DelCastillo of Plover got Cafecito Beans from Fetch Foster and Rescue on May 15, 2026:

"I was there on April 18th to say the least it was not at all what I had expected I was prepared with crates blankets towels that were all donated and when the violence began from the officers I was tear gas the next two weeks people said I changed I did seek counseling but was able to make any appointments until June so I work through it the best I could and when I heard they were going to be releasing dogs I knew I had to be there too so I went to Marshall Wisconsin for 3 days and fell in love with all the dogs and gave them tender loving care I met so many incredible people as well that felt the same people that were at Ridgeland Farms as well so when I saw this little guy I immediately wrote down his tattooed number and followed where he was going turns out he was going to fetch which is only 30 miles away so when I heard that they were picking up the dogs I also connected with them to let them know I had already been approved through several of the agencies but would get my application rescue groups have been amazing as well as fetch and we look forward to him living a long happy life free from cruelty. I have lots more pictures and videos."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kim DelCastillo of Plover got Cafecito Beans from Fetch Foster and Rescue on May 15, 2026.

Chicken Nugget

Lisa Funk of Watertown got "Chicken Nugget" from the Jefferson County Humane Society on May 22, 2026:

"Chicken Nugget is 3 years old and is living his best couch life. He is very curious and loves his new dog and cat friends."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lisa Funk of Watertown got "Chicken Nugget" from the Jefferson County Humane Society on May 22, 2026.

Delilah

Kaycee Meracle of Dousman brought "Delilah" home from Big Dog Ranch Rescue on May 10, 2026:

"I was one of the volunteers who helped remove the first 1,000 beagles from Ridglan Farms. Delilah was part of the last group we took out and was among the senior and mama beagles. That day changed me forever. After helping in the vetting area, I sat quietly with the senior dogs. A mama beagle climbed into my lap, and later Delilah came over and stayed by my side the rest of the day. I truly believe I may have been the person who carried her from her cage at Ridglan. At first, I did not take Delilah home because we believed she might be pregnant. The next day we learned she was not, and I brought her home on Mother’s Day, May 10th. Today, Delilah is learning how to simply be a dog for the first time in her life. Watching her experience grass, walks, sunshine, safety, and love has been life changing. I have many additional photos and videos documenting Delilah’s rescue and recovery journey."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ On May 23, 2026, Debra Randall of Wauwatosa adopted "Etta" and renamed her "Lucy."

Dizzy

Sarah Konopacki of Waukesha brought "Dizzy" home from HAWS – Waukesha on May 14, 2026:

"We adopted Dizzy from HAWS in the middle of May as a 10-week old puppy. She is super adventurous and loving her new yard to explore and play with her brother. She is adapting quickly to the new home, eager for both fetch and cuddles. She also enjoys stretching out on the patio and soaking in the rays with this wonderful warm weather!"

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sarah Konopacki of Waukesha brought "Dizzy" home from HAWS – Waukesha on May 14, 2026.

Etta/Lucy

Sarah Jacobson of Mount Horeb fostered "Etta" from Beagle Freedom Project for 11 days:

"I fostered sweet Etta for 11 days and she moved to her amazing, loving forever home. Etta was so untrusting of humans, but each day she warmed up. She is 7 years old."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sarah Jacobson of Mount Horeb fostered "Etta" from Beagle Freedom Project for 11 days.

On May 23, 2026, Debra Randall of Wauwatosa adopted "Etta" and renamed her "Lucy:"

"She is 7 years old, born April 2019. She was fostered by a family in Mt Horeb from May 13 until we picked her up on May 23. She is extremely skittish but very curious and sweet. A man named Michael Taylor does research on the tattoos and businesss records. Her tattoo is YSG9 and he found out she had at least one litter of puppies, 2 of which were released at the same time as her and went to GA and CA. The rest were sold to labs, sadly."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ On May 23, 2026, Debra Randall of Wauwatosa adopted "Etta" and renamed her "Lucy."

Fable

Mandy Lewis of Whitewater brought "Fable" home from Bid Dog Ranch Rescue on May 7, 2026:

"We are Albert’s dog lounge and we have twenty in foster. I’m the president and founder and my foster is named Fable. She’s a 7 year old mama who has had many puppies and been very shy."

Mandy Lewis of Whitewater brought "Fable" home from Bid Dog Ranch Rescue on May 7, 2026.

Freckles

Cynthia Roth of Milwaukee took home "Freckles" from Fetch Wisconsin Rescue in Wausau on May 9, 2026:



"His name is Freckles because I first noticed his freckles! I also took care of the 25 Beagles the night they arrived at Fetch Foster and Rescue in Wausau! He has really learned so much already, and he had stolen my heart!"

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cynthia Roth of Milwaukee took home "Freckles" from Fetch Wisconsin Rescue in Wausau on May 9, 2026.

Ginger

Amy Mueller of Dousman took "Ginger" home from Dane County Humane Society on May 18, 2026:

"Ginger is about 6 years old (best guess) and was certainly used to breed at Ridglan Farms… she came home with us and really shut down. We knew she needed to decompress and go really slow. After 4 days and a vet visit for ear infections, paw infections and allergies, we saw a great improvement on Day 5 and felt she was ready for trying to outside. She doesn’t like grass at all but loves to sniff. We are just starting potty training (even if it is just in the driveway). We are grateful she will drink from a bowl and loves scrambled eggs. She has a variety of medicines she is on and we are hopeful that as she feels better, she will continue to show us more of her personality!"

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Amy Mueller of Dousman took "Ginger" home from Dane County Humane Society on May 18, 2026.

Hazel

Jennifer Pelo Rysewyk of Bayside got "Hazel" from HAWS – Waukesha on May 23, 2026:

"Hazel is approximately 10 years old and was used as a breeding dog. She is very brave and good with her housemate Vito. She is fearful of many things but we trust she is going to adjust quickly."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jennifer Pelo Rysewyk of Bayside got "Hazel" from HAWS – Waukesha on May 23, 2026.

Lucky

Heather Petersen of Brown Deer got "Lucky" from Wisconsin Humane Society on May 12, 2026:

"He is about 3 months old and is the sweetest most playful boy ! He loves to cuddle and he’s found his voice ! Hes doing so well and we are glad to provide him with a safe loving home ! Hes the best!"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Heather Petersen of Brown Deer got "Lucky" from Wisconsin Humane Society on May 12, 2026.

Lulabelle

Michelle Finley of Waukesha got "Lulabelle" from Dane County Humane Society on May 19, 2026:

"Her name is Lulabelle and her birthday is 1/12/2026. She has adjusted so well. She wags her tail, gets the zoomies and loves her mom and dad. She loves to sniff and is a good eater."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Michelle Finley of Waukesha got "Lulabelle" from Dane County Humane Society on May 19, 2026.

Magnolia May

Nowell Lydon of Madison brought "Magnolia May" home from Big Dog Ranch Rescue on May 6, 2026:

"Magnolia May, formerly BUK3 was a breeding female for what’s estimated to be 10-13 years. I was unloading dogs off the van from Ridglan Farms, and placing them out in the yard to touch grass for the first time when I set this tiny beagle down. She just looked back at me with big sad eyes and melted into my lap. She always found her way back to me while I was unloading more dogs. She chose me. I had to take her home that day. Despite being at Ridglan Farms for over a decade she’s incredibly forgiving and so in love with discovering the world around her. Magnolia May’s favorite thing to do is hike the local arboretum, she can sniff for hours! I got tear gassed in April at the farms and 8 hours of that was worth it for these dogs to have a chance at life."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Nowell Lydon of Madison brought "Magnolia May" home from Big Dog Ranch Rescue on May 6, 2026.

Millie

Lindsey Miska of Maplewood, Minnesota, brought "Millie" home from Wisconsin Bound Dog Rescue on May 10, 2026:

"She is the bravest pup I’ve ever met. She is so silly and every single day she is growing into the dog she was always meant to be. She absolutely loves being with her other fur family members. She had no bad bone in her body."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lindsey Miska of Maplewood, Minnesota, brought "Millie" home from Wisconsin Bound Dog Rescue on May 10, 2026.

Milo

Benjamin Dorfman of Madison got "Milo" from Dane County Humane Society on May 20, 2026:

"His name is Milo, he is learning how to be a dog. It’s beautiful watching him experience the world for the first time beyond a laboratory. He loves chicken and beef hearts, wagyu steak and playing with his new brother Wisco (our beagle who we got a couple years ago)."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Benjamin Dorfman of Madison got "Milo" from Dane County Humane Society on May 20, 2026.

Mollie

Katrina Szul of Ovid, New York, adopted "Mollie" from Befreegle on May 10, 2026:

"I put in for foster but I knew it was going to turn into adoption. Mollie is such a sweet girl, formerly known as Edna. She has learned a few things like the doggy door, playing with our other dogs,eating and drinking out of bowls, and she’s now getting the hang of treats. She really loves her king with peanut butter. She very much enjoys her doggy beds."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Katrina Szul of Ovid, New York, adopted "Mollie" from Befreegle on May 10, 2026.

Serenity

Vanessa Bishop took home "Serenity" from Bordertails Rescue in Illinois on May 20, 2026:

"My journey began at ridglan farms April 18th. After the news of their rescue I ended up applying to almost a dozen rescues and even driving 6 hours one way and standing in line at a location in Wisconsin but missing out. When the call came from the Illinois rescue I dropped everything to go the next day! The true miracle was not only coming home with her but a bonus young handsome male companion for her. The journey was long- sometimes felt I’d never get there. Now I’m Just blessed beyond compare!"

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vanessa Bishop took home "Serenity" from Bordertails Rescue in Illinois on May 20, 2026.

Stella

Angelica Carter of Kewaskum brought "Stella" home from Wisconsin Humane Society on May 21, 2026:

"I originally was Stella’s foster. I went into this experience only wanting to foster. After a week, I was told to bring her back to the WHS so she could have her spay and be adopted. I dropped her off, and the next day, ran back to get her to adopt her myself. I fell in love with her."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Angelica Carter of Kewaskum brought "Stella" home from Wisconsin Humane Society on May 21, 2026.

Theo

Brittany Heizer of Milwaukee brought "Theo" home from Chequamegon Humane Association on May 13, 2026:

"He started life as DQV4 and spent 2 years inside of Ridglan Farms. He was taken to the Chequamegon Humane Association and we took the 6 hour drive from Milwaukee to bring him home. He was afraid of everything at first and was too nervous to eat or drink. Since then, he has learned to trust and love humans and gained a doggy brother and sister. He is still acclimating to some things around the house and is still working on potty training but the transformation that we have seen in him has been nothing short of amazing."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brittany Heizer of Milwaukee brought "Theo" home from Chequamegon Humane Association on May 13, 2026.

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