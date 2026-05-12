Ridglan Farms beagles: HAWS in Waukesha welcomes two dozen dogs

The Brief Hundreds of beagles were freed from Ridglan Farms earlier this month. On Tuesday, HAWS welcomed two dozen of the dogs to its Waukesha shelter. Staff is already working to get the dogs ready for foster homes and adoption.



The Humane Animal Welfare Society welcomed two dozen beagles, recently freed from Ridglan Farms, at its Waukesha shelter on Tuesday.

Beagles arrive at HAWS

What they're saying:

HAWS executive director Maggie Tate-Techtmann said 18 adults and six puppies were brought in. It was a highly anticipated arrival, and the dogs got a chance to stretch and experience life outside a cage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It's really an incredible experience to get to help them and give them the tools that they need to learn how to spend time and enjoy being in the grass," Tate-Techtmann said.

Ridglan Farms beagles arrive at HAWS in Waukesha

With the help of the behavioral team, HAWS staff is able to attend to every beagle with appropriate care and support.

"Many of them do need to be spayed and neutered, so they will go for those surgeries over the next couple of days," said Tate-Techtmann. "We actually are requiring a special class and seminar for individuals that will be fostering with us, so that they understand specifically what they should be looking for and how they can help."

Fostering and adopting

What's next:

Before the dogs are released to foster homes or put up for adoption, HAWS is doing what it can to get them ready and help them socialize.

"We're pairing them up. We're trying to pair up one that is shy with one that is not so shy to help that shine come out of its shell," said HAWS' Jennifer Smieja. "They're kind of just hanging out."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tate-Techtmann said HAWS has already received a number of adoption inquiries, and they anticipate getting the dogs to foster homes in the next few days.

What you can do:

For information about adoptions or how to donate to HAWS, visit the organization's website.

Related article