Ridglan Farms beagles: HAWS adoption special to clear shelter space

The Brief HAWS is running an adoption special to clear space for Ridglan Farms beagles. The shelter is preparing to receive about two dozen of the recently freed dogs. Beagles from the facility have made it shelters as far away as Nevada.



In Waukesha, the Humane Animal Welfare Society expects to receive about two dozen of the recently freed Ridglan Farms beagles next week – and their phones have been ringing nonstop with people interested in adopting the dogs.

HAWS has to get its shelter cleared in time for the transport, and this weekend, adoption fees for adult dogs are being lowered dramatically to free up space.

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What they're saying:

Shawny likes car rides, spending time at the lake and toys. She came to the shelter as a stray last November and has now been at HAWS longer than any other dog that's currently there. That might change this weekend.

"We know that we’re going to be prepared to help them in whatever way we need to," Katie Jenson, HAWS marketing director, said of the incoming Ridglan Farms beagles.

Beagle freed from Ridglan Farms (May 1, 2026)

HAWS is bracing for an influx of up to 25 beagles. Jenson said, when those dogs arrive, a HAWS veterinarian will evaluate them.

"We can assume that they have probably never seen stairs, they’ve probably never heard appliances in a home – they certainly aren’t going to be potty-trained – and they are going to need a lot of extra time and patience," she said.

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HAWS adoptions

What you can do:

While HAWS isn’t currently at capacity, Jenson said they are offering a deep discount to make space for the beagles. Dogs that are six months and older can be adopted for $50 plus tax through the weekend; normally, the fee would be between $80 and $300.

There's hope the attention and interest in "Beagle Mania" will mean dogs, like Shawny, will get their shot at a forever home.

Related article

Where are the beagles?

Big picture view:

The Ridglan Farms beagles have headed all over the country since they were released last week. A growing number of states have welcomed the dogs – including neighboring Minnesota and Illinois, and as far as Florida, Nevada and New York.