'Ride on the Wild Side' Bike Ride at the Milwaukee County Zoo

It's one thing to walk around the Milwaukee County Zoo, but how about riding a bike?

On Sunday, Sept. 8, guests can ride their bikes around the zoo, taking part in four different routes.

There's a 2.5-mile, kid-friendly ride that stays inside the zoo. Guests can take as many laps as they want until time runs out.

Or, riders can choose from one of three long-distance rides, starting at 10 miles up to at least 25 miles. The distance rides begin and end in the zoo but go out along the Menomonee River Parkway along the Oak Leaf Trail.

Electric bikes and bike trailers are allowed at the event. Helmets are mandatory.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the activities end at 1 p.m.

Not only is it a fun event for people of all ages and skill levels, it helps raise money for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

