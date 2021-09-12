Ride on the Wild Side brings bikes to the zoo

Sunday, Sept. 12 marked the one day a year people could take a bike ride to see the animals at Milwaukee County Zoo during the 26th annual Ride on the Wild Side.

Who would walk to see some animals when you can bike?!

"We’re going bike riding to the zoo!" said Olivia Fox, rider.

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee hosts this event every year, giving bike riders of all ages the chance to bring their bikes to the zoo.

"I love it," said Dallas Reinick, rider. "I mean, you get to see all the animals and stop and take your time."

All of the proceeds benefit the Zoological Society, a nonprofit that helps in conservation efforts, education and of course, supporting the animals and staff at Milwaukee County Zoo.

"I wanted to support the zoo," said Claire Leaderhouse. "I think it's really important to start kids young at the zoo and then grow up to be like me where you’re still interested in learning something every time you come."

Over 700 pre-registered riders showed up this year after the event had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You can tell people are just craving events like this," said Katie Krecklow, Zoological Society. "We’re happy to put on a safe event. It is outdoors. People are a safe distance, and you can just see people are ready to get outside and we’re happy to provide a safe, fun event for everybody."