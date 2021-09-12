Ride on the Wild Side at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Ride on the Wild Side is back at the Zoo. This is the one time a year you can ride your bike in the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Ride on the Wild Side, sponsored by The Corners of Brookfield, is a fun event

for people of all ages. Plus, it helps raise money for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. In addition to a bike ride, the registration fee includes entry to the Zoo and parking, a continental breakfast, lunch, a long-sleeve T-shirt, crafts and activities for children.

Helmets are mandatory.

For more info on the ride, visit the Zoological Society of Milwaukee's website.