Ride on the Wild Side at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Ride on the Wide Side at the Zoo
All rides start and end at the Milwaukee County Zoo. A 2.5-mile kid-friendly ride stays inside the Zoo, 10-, 17- and 27-mile rides start and end in the Zoo but go through the Menomonee River Parkway along the Oak Leaf bike trail.
MILWAUKEE - Ride on the Wild Side is back at the Zoo. This is the one time a year you can ride your bike in the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Ride on the Wild Side, sponsored by The Corners of Brookfield, is a fun event
for people of all ages. Plus, it helps raise money for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. In addition to a bike ride, the registration fee includes entry to the Zoo and parking, a continental breakfast, lunch, a long-sleeve T-shirt, crafts and activities for children.
Helmets are mandatory.
For more info on the ride, visit the Zoological Society of Milwaukee's website.
Get your exercise and see some of your favorite animals Sunday at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
