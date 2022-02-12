Ride Across Wisconsin: Bike Fed event runs La Crosse to Milwaukee

article

The Wisconsin Bike Fed announced Thursday that it will again host its Ride Across Wisconsin (RAW) event Aug. 20-21.

The event, which is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, will feature a new route from La Crosse to Milwaukee and a variety of opportunities for riders to explore the state by bicycle.

The 2022 Ride Across Wisconsin route showcases Wisconsin attractions including the Elroy-Sparta State Trail tunnels, the Wisconsin Dells, the Merrimac Ferry, Trek World Headquarters and the Harley-Davidson Museum.

"This very well might be the best RAW route we have ever had," said Amelia Kegel, the Bike Fed's 2022 ride director. "Starting in La Crosse and ending in Milwaukee allows us to hit some of the best rail-trails in Wisconsin, including the recently reopened Elroy-Sparta trail.

"In addition, we are visiting some of the state's most iconic two-wheel businesses – Trek Bicycles in Waterloo and Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee. If you have never ridden across our beautiful state on a bicycle before, this is the year to do it."

Ride Across Wisconsin 2022 (Courtesy: Wisconsin Bike Fed)

With one- and two-day options, riders can choose a 235-, 165-, 135- or 100-mile challenge based on their abilities and ambitions.

New in 2022, participants and their bikes can travel to host cities of La Crosse, Wisconsin Dells, and Milwaukee on Amtrak’s Empire Builder.

"RAW is truly an epic experience," said past Ride Across Wisconsin participant Chris Stindt. "Wisconsin is an amazing place to ride a bike, and being able to ride a bike across the state is something that I think everyone should experience."

Details about Ride Across Wisconsin routes, registration, transportation and support are available on the event's website.

Businesses and communities interested in information on how to support riders, Ride Across Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Bike Fed through sponsorship opportunities may contact Community Engagement Manager Michelle Bachaus at michelleb@wisconsinbikefed.org or 920-470-1185.