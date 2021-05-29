Richfield shed fire, man burned

A 69-year-old Germantown man suffered serious burns while backing a lawn tractor into a shed in Richfield after mowing the grass Saturday, May 29.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Pioneer Road.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a report that a small shed on the property was fully engulfed in flames and the man suffered burns to his upper body and face.

The man's wife told authorities her husband was backing the tractor into the shed after mowing when she saw flames inside the shed and her husband running from the shed with his clothing on fire. She was able to remove his shirt and extinguish the flames on his clothing.

He was taken by Flight for Life to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee with second- and third-degree burns to approximately 40% of his body.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the small shed; a total loss. Officials estimated damage to the structure and contents to be approximately $10,000.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.