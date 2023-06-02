Richfield-Lannon border roundabout complete; open to traffic

article

Traffic is now open following the completion of a new roundabout at the intersection of County Trunk Highway Q and Hillside Road on the border of the Village of Richfield and Village of Lannon.

A news release says the intersection was formerly under two-way-stop control. It was converted to a single-lane modern roundabout in an effort to address the volume and severity of the crashes that had been occurring at this intersection.

New roundabout at the intersection of County Trunk Highway Q and Hillside Road on the border of Richfield and Lannon

This roundabout project was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) which involves a 90% federal/state and 10% County funding split, the release says.