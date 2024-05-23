Richfield crash, driver arrested for OWI: sheriff

article

A Mayville man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a crash on Thursday morning, May 23.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was first called around 11:05 a.m. about a white Ford driving more than 100 mph down I-41 and passing traffic on the shoulder. Minutes later, another call came in about a crash on State Highway 64 near Pioneer Road in Richfield.

The same white Ford that was speeding down the interstate was determined to have caused the crash, the sheriff's office said. The 36-year-old driver crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck. The collision knocked a tire off the truck, and the tire then hit another vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said there were no significant injuries to any of the people involved.

The driver who caused the crash was identified as a 36-year-old man. The sheriff's office said, if convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol and Richfield Fire and Rescue responded to the crash scene. The investigation remains ongoing.