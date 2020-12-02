Reynolds Kitchens hiring a 'cookie connoisseur' for $5G

article

Bake your way to big bucks.

Reynolds Kitchens is hiring a baking boss for the ultimate holiday side hustle — and yes, this person will be getting paid to bake (and eat!) cookies this year.

The household products brand is looking for a "Cookie Connoisseur" to create a handful of recipes from scratch, one of which will be promoted across Reynolds’ Cookie Countdown to 2021 campaign on social media. Described as “a sweet job in a tough year,” the cookie champ will receive a cool $5,000 paycheck for their hard work.

"The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," said Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing for Reynolds Brands, in a Tuesday statement. "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."

Now through Dec. 8, ambitious home chefs over age of 18 are invited to submit an original cookie recipe with "an unexpected or wacky ingredient" to Reynolds, along with a photo, recipe instructions and pitch of 250 words (or less) about why they’d be a great hire.

From there, the Cookie Connoisseur candidates will be judged on originality and creativity.

Perhaps because the brand doesn’t want any contenders who don't make the final cut to have a bitter taste in their mouth, Reynolds will also be sending complimentary cookie kits to 100 applicants at random. Talk about a piece of (cookie) cake.

