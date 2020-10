Reward offered in the case of missing Milwaukee man last seen in May

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 34-year-old man last seen on May 30, 2020.

Larry A. Green was last seen near Dousman Street and E. Locust Street.

He is described as an African-American male, 5'9", 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Green is not considered a critically missing person at this time.

Green's family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to him being found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232.