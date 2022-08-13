Revitalize Milwaukee's Annual Block Build

Making a difference one home at a time. Dozens of volunteers fixed up homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood this weekend. Their work was celebrated.

The sound of saws, hammers, and heart: "You're going to make me cry."

That is pure passion from Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee.

Saturday is the organization's annual Block Build.

"We're ready to rock and roll and change the lives of 23 families," said Katz-Petted.

Nearly two dozen homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood free upgrades and repairs.

"There are a number of homes in the area that are going to get complete kitchen remodels, complete bathroom gutting, They're going to get an opportunity to have their electrical updated," she said.

Block Build has more than 500 volunteers and dozens of sponsors.

"I've seen a lot of smiling faces. People who can't believe it's actually happening," said Allison Sweere.

Homeowners are grateful for the repairs they received.

The hard work is restoring in more ways than one.

"When we leave here, people have been changed their hope has been restored, their houses have been restored. They can sleep better at night. They can get around their houses," said Katz-Petted.