Retention pond crash; truck driver may have had medical episode

article

Pleasant Prairie emergency crews were dispatched to the crash of a pickup truck into a retention pond late Friday morning, March 1.

Officials say around 11:40 a.m. Friday, the driver of a truck appeared to have had a medical episode – and crashed into the retention pond on Main Street between Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road.

Police indicated the driver was able to climb out the side passenger window of the truck and swim to shore. The driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie – and is expected to be OK.

Pickup truck crashes into retention pond, Pleasant Prairie (Credit: Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire crews in cold water suits were able to hook a chain onto the front tow hook, which enabled the tow company to attach their line and remove the vehicle.

Pickup truck crashes into retention pond, Pleasant Prairie (Credit: Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue)

No other injuries were reported.