Restaurants see more foot traffic as COVID-19 vaccinations climb

As vaccinations continue restaurants are beginning to see more foot traffic. This weekend is Valentine's Day, a time to show some love and restaurants are hoping people share the love with them.

Restaurants are ready to serve customers who decide to come in for Valentine's Day weekend -- and at Blue Bat people who also chose to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Blue Bats Kitchen in the Third Ward is sizzling with anticipation for dine-in guests.

"Restaurants are still an experience that people can do right now," said Chris Haywood, general manager Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria.

Chris Haywood, the general manager of Blue Bat, says that is why this holiday weekend is important.

"This whole past year during the pandemic is operating safely and just think outside the box to drive in more sales," said Haywood.

Blue Bat is combining celebrations of the Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day with a dumpling pop-up menu.

"I think all of the restaurants in Wisconsin, and Milwaukee especially, they like to do things like pop-ups and play outside the box and do things that go against the grain," said Haywood.

A sign that the restaurant industry is beginning to bounce back.

"We’re still operating at our six feet limit, we’re still having all of our guests wear masks until they are actually sitting down and eating. It’s just something that we thought we could bring more guests in to celebrate something different," said Haywood.

Since Haywood says the dining experience has changed during the pandemic.

"When people come out to eat that’s really their night. Versus last year or pre-pandemic, it was a little blimp on their night or to start their night or to end their night. Now, this is, this is their routine and this is what they’re going out to do is to go out to dinner," said Haywood.

Spreading love but also celebrating the strength it took to make it to a new year.

"Restaurants have been hit pretty hard by this whole pandemic. It’s exciting to see the resiliency of the diner and the people of Wisconsin to just bounce back that much stronger," said Haywood.

Still don't feel safe dining inside a restaurant? Blue Bat and many other restaurants downtown are still offering a takeout option.