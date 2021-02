Resolution renames Old World Third as Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders are signing a resolution on Thursday, Feb. 18 that renames Old World Third Street, from W. McKinley Ave. to W. Wisconsin Ave., to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This is a developing story.

