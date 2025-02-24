Resolution to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee County; Crowley signs

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a resolution combating reckless driving on Monday. The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan outlines strategies to address safety in Milwaukee County’s 25 Corridors of Concern. Potential projects include a wide range of strategies and treatments, such as road diets, slow zones, signal improvements, and intersection daylighting.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside county, state and local partners, signed a resolution on Monday, Feb. 24 a resolution to adopt Milwaukee County’s Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP).

Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) outlines strategies to address safety in Milwaukee County’s 25 Corridors of Concern- and paves the way to unlock new federal funding to support these strategies.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation, since 2014, fatal crashes have increased throughout Milwaukee County at a higher rate than the majority of the country. Overall, fatal and serious injury crashes increased 42% in 2020-2022 compared to 2010-2012.

The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan lays out a menu of 522 potential Safety Project Opportunities in Milwaukee County that could reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by 38% on average at the locations where they are implemented, and 18% in the County overall.

What they're saying:

"Today is an important milestone in our commitment to enhance the safety of our roads. Collaboration and partnership are key to increasing multimodal safety and reducing reckless driving, and I want to thank all who have worked with us to support safer neighborhoods, enhance the quality of life for working families, and save lives in Milwaukee County" said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Moving forward, my administration will implement a unified strategy for Milwaukee County and our municipal partners to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries, while improving overall health outcomes for our residents. Let’s get it work."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Potential projects include a wide range of strategies and treatments, such as road diets, slow zones, signal improvements, and intersection daylighting. From this group of 522 potential projects, 142 locations are identified as priority projects.