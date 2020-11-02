Green Bay Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

The Green Bay Packers will be holding meetings virtually on Monday, Nov. 2 as a precaution after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That player was reportedly running back A.J. Dillon.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wi Expand

The Packers issued the following statement on this matter:

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

"Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance."

The news was initially broken by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.