Report: Boy who died in house fire could not escape due to locked door

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released a report on Monday, April 26 that indicates a 10-year-old boy who died in a house fire near 118th and Florist in Milwaukee could not escape due to a rear storm door in the home being locked.

The report also identified the boy as 10-year-old Justin Williams.

Other occupants of the residence were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Scene of house fire near 118th and Florist

Fire officials say there were working smoke detectors in the home.

