Rep. Paul Gosar: DC riot had 'hallmarks of Antifa provocation'

In a tweet made to his personal Twitter page, Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appears to suggest that Antifa provocateurs had a role in the riots at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

On Jan. 6, supporters of Donald Trump gathered in Washington D.C. for a protest over baseless claims of electoral fraud. Eventually, people stormed the U.S. Capitol Building as Congress was counting the electoral votes from November 2020's election.

In all, reports say one person was shot during the riot.

In a tweet made to his personal Twitter, Rep. Paul Gosar, retweeting a video posted to Twitter that claims some of the individuals who stormed the Capitol Building were "dressed up and had knee pads," made a claim that the incident has "all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation," without offering any evidence to support that claim.

In another tweet later on, Rep. Gosar made another tweet that appears to blaim Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for the riot at the Capitol.

"Is @katiehobbs (Twitter handle for Secretary of State Hobbs) satisfied with her obstruction now?" Rep. Gosar wrote. "For weeks the people have demanded transparency. Instead they got lies and cover up."

On his official Twitter, however, Rep Gosar struck another tone, saying, in a tweet, that protesters do not need to "get carried away," and that they are "beyond the line."

While some prominent Republicans in Arizona, including Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and GOP state lawmaker Mark Finchem, blamed inaction to address the baseless electoral fraud accusations for the riot, most have condemned the rioters for the actions.