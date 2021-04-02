Remains located in NW WI identified as Kenosha man missing since 1977

article

Partial remains discovered by loggers in 1978 in a remote wooded area of northwest Wisconsin have been identified as Dennis McConn of Kenosha.

That announcement came Thursday, April 1 from Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), and the DNA Doe Project (DDP).

On Aug. 15, 1978, members of a logging crew located human remains in a remote wooded tract of county forest land in Knapp Township, Jackson County. The remains were estimated to have been located in the area for several months prior to discovery. The manner of the subject’s death is believed to be homicide.

The remains were identified as Dennis McConn -- who went missing from Kenosha in 1977 at the age of 29.

JCSO is seeking the public’s help as the investigation into the man’s death continues. Anyone with information on why Mr. McConn would have been in Jackson County, or any other knowledge of this case should contact the JCSO Crime Stoppers Line at 1-800-228-3203 Ext. 199.