Truck driving program created by Moraine Park, Kreilkamp

Moraine Park Technical College and Kreilkamp Trucking of Allenton have combined efforts to create the Wisconsin Regional Truck Driving Academy – a career opportunity to help respond to worker shortages.

"We want to give people opportunities because right now there are more loads available than there are truck drivers, so even though this is directly benefiting Kreilkamp Trucking, it’s also benefiting the entire trucking industry as a whole," said Emily Sheely, Recruiting Manager, Kreilkamp Trucking.

Kreilkamp had the tools and space for classrooms and driving, and Moraine Park had educational resources. Together, the Wisconsin Regional Truck Driving Academy was created.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Regional Truck Driving Academy is an eight-week program taught by two Moraine Park instructors. Cohorts will run every eight weeks, with 12-15 students in each session.

Those interested must be 18 or older, have a good driving record and be able to pass both a drug test and a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical. Individuals accepted into the program become employees of Kreilkamp. Lodging, transportation and meals are paid for during the program, and participants earn a wage while they complete the training.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Regional Truck Driving Academy, funded in part by a grant, is managed through Moraine Park’s Economic and Workforce Development department. After completing the program, participants will have a Moraine Park technical diploma, be employed by Kreilkamp and begin working immediately.

The starting salary for a regional truck driver is approximately $61,000 per year.

The overall goal is to create 72 skilled truck drivers each year.