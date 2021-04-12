Reggie Moore leaving Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

article

The head of the city’s violence prevention office is leaving his post to take a newly-created position at a locally-based violence research and prevention center next month.

Reggie Moore, who has served as director of the Office of Violence Prevention since 2016, announcing in an email to city leaders Sunday night he will be stepping down from the position he’s held for five years and join the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin as its Director of Violence Prevention Policy and Engagement in May.

"Now is the time for me to pass the baton in my role as Director of OVP and focus on advancing this fight at the state and national level," Moore said in an email obtained by FOX6. "In this capacity, I will continue to work closely with the city’s Office of Violence Prevention while also working to advance violence prevention as a public health priority throughout the state."

Moore’s work will be under that of Dr. Terri deRoon Cassini, an associate professor at the college and director of the CIC, according to the email.

Messages left for Moore, deRoon Cassini and Mayor Tom Barrett were not immediately returned.

Moore, who previously served as the head of the Center for Youth Engagement for more than three years, was appointed by Barrett to lead the OVP in April 2016.

Reggie Moore

"Five years ago today, I entered City Hall to take on one of the biggest challenges facing our city, country, and humanity," wrote Moore. "There is no job description that can truly prepare you for this role. Violence is an intractable problem as old as civilization itself. Any effort to challenge or prevent that harm requires a level of vision, focus, and determination to see possibility and pain through the same eyes without losing hope."

The OVP, created in 2008, uses a public health-based approach to reduce violence in the city through partnerships with government, non-profit, neighborhood and faith-based groups.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for those that have walked this journey with me. OVP would not have grown as strong or as quickly as it has over the years without your support, leadership, and engagement. Although I am leaving this role, I am not leaving the movement," Moore wrote. "I remain committed to our city, our community, and grateful that the future of the Office of Violence Prevention is in good hands. The struggle most certainly continues."

In the new position, Moore says he will be working closely with the OVP while also "working to advance violence prevention as a public health priority throughout the state."

Text of Moore letter to Milwaukee Common Council

April 11, 2021

Dear Council Members,

Five years ago today, I entered City Hall to take on one of the biggest challenges facing our city, country, and humanity. There is no job description that can truly prepare you for this role. Violence is an intractable problem as old as civilization itself. Any effort to challenge or prevent that harm requires a level of vision, focus, and determination to see possibility and pain through the same eyes without losing hope. It requires you to provide comfort to families while navigating your own grief for the injury or death of their loved one. It demands showing up in the middle of a pandemic to ensure that people can mourn, protest, and heal in the safest way possible, while putting your own health at risk. It demands that you put the best interest of public health above politics and requires you to be surrounded by a fearless team of talented individuals who embody the true meaning of public service. These are the people who work in public health and these are the people I have been blessed to serve with during my entire tenure as Director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP).

As we continue to work collectively to recover from the pandemic, efforts to address violence as a public health issue have gained unprecedented support from the President of the United States. Last week, the Biden-Harris administration announced plans to take executive action that will result in historic levels of investment and policy change to address shootings, mental health, and domestic violence throughout this country. Due to efforts over the past five years, Milwaukee is strongly positioned to leverage these investments to scale its Blueprint for Peace and advance strategies like 414 LIFE.

I have decided the that now is the time for me to pass the baton in my role as Director of OVP and focus on advancing this fight at the state and national level. Effective May 3, 2021 I will be joining the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin as its first Director of Violence Prevention Policy and Engagement under the leadership of Dr. Terri deRoon Cassini. In this capacity, I will continue to work closely with the city’s Office of Violence Prevention while also working to advance violence prevention as a public health priority throughout the state. My work will ultimately be based out of the ThriveOn King space in Harambee.

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention has become a nationally respected entity that our city should be proud of and continue to protect and elevate.

I am deeply honored and grateful for those that have walked this journey with me. OVP would not have grown as strong or as quickly as it has over the years without your support, leadership, and engagement. Although I am leaving this role, I am not leaving the movement. I remain committed to our city, our community, and grateful that the future of the Office of Violence Prevention is in good hands. The struggle most certainly continues. Thank you for the opportunity.

Forever, in gratitude and service.

Reggie Moore