Reeseville stabbing, man arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in Reeseville in Dodge County Saturday evening, Aug. 6.

Deputies responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue around 8 p.m. and found the 21-year-old "armed with a knife."

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The 21-year-old was taken to jail on multiple felony charges.

Investigators are looking into what led to the stabbing.