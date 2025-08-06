Redrawing congressional maps: Several states consider after Texas kicks off fight

article

The Brief Texas Republicans have launched efforts to redraw congressional maps to secure more GOP seats in the U.S. House. This move has ignited a fierce battle between blue and red states, each considering similar actions. Other states like Missouri, New York, and Wisconsin are also exploring redistricting options, with varying strategies and challenges.



Texas Republicans' push to redraw congressional maps to secure five more GOP seats in the U.S. House has kicked off a no-holds-barred battle between blue and red states, each threatening to redraw their own House seats.

The process

What we know:

The process of changing congressional maps to ensure one party's victory over another — called gerrymandering — has typically been done more furtively, with parties fearing a backlash from voters wary of a rigged system.

But President Donald Trump's call for Texas to blatantly redraw the maps to better ensure that Republicans retain control of the House in the 2026 elections has blown the lid off of the practice.

Gerrymandering, once a feared accusation, has now become a battle cry.

Here are the states now considering early redistricting.

Texas kicked it off, but Democrats fled the state

The backstory:

Dozens of Democrats left Texas in a Hail Mary to halt a vote on redistricting, leaving the legislature without enough lawmakers present — called a quorum — to proceed.

Democrats, who didn't show up for a second day Tuesday, wouldn't have the votes to stop the bill otherwise.

In response, Gov. Gregg Abbott and fellow Republicans are threatening the Democrats who left with arrests, fines and removal from office.

The state Attorney General Ken Paxton warned he could ask the courts to vacate their seats if they don’t show up when the House convenes on Friday. Trump and Texas Sen. John Cornyn have also asked the FBI to get involved.

Still, past efforts by Democrats to abscond and deny Republicans a quorum only delayed the passage of bills, but didn't quash them.

Through it all, Abbott has been adamant that redrawing districts with political bias is legal.

Related article

California Democrats propose retaliation

What we know:

In response to events in Texas, Democrats in California are considering a draft proposal to reshape their own district maps and cut away five Republican seats while securing more precarious seats already held by Democrats.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been outspoken about wanting partisan redistricting if Texas moves ahead with its plans.

Unlike Texas, however, California has an independent commission that handles redistricting after the census every decade, which is typically when districts are reshaped to account for population shifts.

Any changes would first need the approval of state lawmakers and voters. Newsom said he'd call a special election in November for California residents to do just that.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Missouri's governor under pressure from Trump

What we know:

The Trump administration wants Gov. Mike Kehoe to call a special legislative session for congressional redistricting in favor of Republicans.

Kehoe has expressed interest in doing so, discussing it with Republican legislative leaders, but has not made a decision.

Republicans now hold six of the state’s eight U.S. House seats, and the GOP could pick up another by reshaping a Kansas City area district held by a Democrat.

New York Democrats try to change state law

What we know:

New York, similar to California, has an independent commission that redistricts only after the census. Last week, state Democrats introduced legislation to allow mid-decade redistricting.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said if Texas proceeds, "we must do the same."

The proposal, however, would require an amendment to the state constitution, a change that would have to pass the legislature twice and be approved by voters.

That means the soonest new maps could be in place would be for the 2028 elections.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Democrats try a different tact

What we know:

While Republicans control the legislature in the battleground state, Democrats turned to the courts to try to force a redrawing of congressional district boundary lines before the 2026 midterms.

Related article

Maryland Democrats promise a response to Texas

What we know:

The House Majority leader, David Moon, a Democrat, says he will sponsor legislation to trigger redistricting in Maryland if Texas or any other state holds redistricting ahead of the census.

Florida's governor hints at support for redistricting

What we know:

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he was considering early redistricting and "working through what that would look like."

Ohio must redraw its maps before the 2026 midterms

What we know:

That's because a law in the Republican-led state requires it before the 2026 midterm elections. The GOP holds 10 of its 15 House seats already, and could try to expand that edge.

Indiana's governor will speak with the Vice President J.D. Vance

What we know:

Republican Gov. Mike Braun told reporters Tuesday that Vance will visit Indiana to discuss several matters, including redistricting in the solidly GOP state.

Braun, who would have to call a special session to draw new maps, said he expects a "broad conversation" with legislative leaders on the constitutionality of such a move and said no commitments have yet been made.

"It looks like it’s going to happen across many Republican states," Braun said in a video by WRTV in Indianapolis.