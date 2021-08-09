Red Cross: Volunteers, blood donors needed

article

The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

"We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice," said Mark Thomas, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. "This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks. With local disaster volunteers, we’ll be able prepare more people to respond to disasters in Wisconsin as well as across the U.S."

Disaster Action Team Member

Local Disaster Action Teams (DAT) provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. These local disaster volunteers also gain the training and experience to deploy as humanitarian relief leaders at large-scale disaster responses for incidents like wildfires and floods. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Wisconsin Region provided immediate emergency assistance to more than 4,500 people after 833 home fires and other disasters, our busiest season in three years.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our volunteer teams at VolunteerWisconsin@redcross.org or by signing up at redcross.org/DAT.

Shelter Volunteers and Health Professionals Needed

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Blood and Platelet Donors Needed

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

9/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Horicon

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Juneau

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

8/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

8/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

Mount Calvary

8/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

8/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

9/7/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

9/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

8/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

8/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

8/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

8/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

9/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

9/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.

River Hills

9/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

South Milwaukee

9/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sahale Ale Works, 1505 Wisconsin Ave, Ste. 170

9/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

9/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Saukville

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

8/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

9/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

8/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

9/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

8/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Sharon

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

8/31/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

8/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

West Bend

8/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 West Gebhardt Road

8/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

8/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

8/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

9/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

9/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Delafield

8/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

Genesee Depot

8/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

8/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

Lannon

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Menomonee Falls

9/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

8/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

8/25/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

9/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road

North Prairie

8/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

8/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

8/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

9/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Summit

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr