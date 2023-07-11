Red Cross: Donors needed in July, opportunities July 11-31
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
- July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.
- July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
- July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 11-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
7/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
7/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Iron Ridge
7/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y
Waupun
8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
7/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave
Eden
7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St
Fond du Lac
7/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
North Fond du Lac
8/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
7/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
Jefferson
Ixonia
7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
7/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
Lake Mills
7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 S Industrail Dr
Watertown
7/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St
Kenosha
Kenosha
7/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Cudahy
7/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
Greendale
7/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Hales Corners
7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hales Corners Library, 5885 S 116th St
Milwaukee
7/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., OPE Brewing Co, 6751 W National Ave
7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
West Allis
7/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
Whitefish Bay
7/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr
Ozaukee
Fredonia
7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Saukville
7/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
Racine
Burlington
7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Waterford
8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
Sheboygan
Oostburg
7/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
7/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
7/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
Walworth
East Troy
7/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Sharon
7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
7/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
Washington
Germantown
7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Jackson
7/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
7/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/19/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd
7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
7/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road
Hartland
7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
7/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
7/31/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
Menomonee Falls
7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
8/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
7/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amans Beer and Wine, 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard
Nashotah
7/12/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
Oconomowoc
7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
7/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
7/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court
8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.