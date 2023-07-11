Red Cross: Donors needed in July, opportunities July 11-31

article

The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at Presenting donors will receive an officially licensedT-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 11-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

7/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

7/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Iron Ridge

7/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y

Waupun

8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

7/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave

Eden

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

7/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

8/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

7/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

7/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

Lake Mills

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 S Industrail Dr

Watertown

7/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Cudahy

7/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greendale

7/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Hales Corners

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hales Corners Library, 5885 S 116th St

Milwaukee

7/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., OPE Brewing Co, 6751 W National Ave

7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

West Allis

7/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Whitefish Bay

7/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Saukville

7/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Waterford

8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Oostburg

7/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

7/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

7/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

7/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Jackson

7/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/19/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd

7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

7/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

Hartland

7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

7/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

7/31/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Menomonee Falls

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

7/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amans Beer and Wine, 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard

Nashotah

7/12/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

Oconomowoc

7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

7/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

7/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.