Red Cross: Disaster shelter volunteers needed; how to help

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is issuing an urgent appeal for volunteers who are willing to travel this fall to support emergency shelters for major national disaster relief efforts.



Interested volunteers are urged to sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer. All candidates must complete the necessary training and be able to commit to a two-week deployment.

Applicants who don’t have disaster experience, but have supervision, management or organization skills; a strong desire to help others; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are encouraged to apply.

HOW TO HELP Beyond becoming a Red Cross volunteer, people can help in other ways too following Helene:

DONATE FINANCIALLY: Financial donations are the quickest and fastest way to get help to people who need it. Visit Financial donations are the quickest and fastest way to get help to people who need it. Visit redcross.org or text the word HELENE to 90999 to make a donation to help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

GIVE BLOOD: Hurricane Helene has caused more than 1,500 blood donations to go uncollected in the Southeast — yet the need for blood remains constant for patients in need. Those outside the affected areas are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment now by visiting Hurricane Helene has caused more than 1,500 blood donations to go uncollected in the Southeast — yet the need for blood remains constant for patients in need. Those outside the affected areas are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor App to help restock the shelves.

"When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours," said Mark Thomas, CEO and Regional Executive for the Red Cross of Wisconsin. "They truly are the heart and soul of the Red Cross — comprising 90% of our workforce — to help ensure families never face a crisis alone."