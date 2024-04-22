Red Cross blood donation opportunities April 29 - May 19

article

As May approaches, the American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood or platelets in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.

Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate from April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give from April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card.

Additionally, those who come to give from April 29-May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 29-May 19

Dodge

Beaver Dam

5/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

5/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mittera Wisconsin, 555 Beichl Ave

5/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Horicon

4/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Juneau

5/15/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

5/8/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St

Randolph

5/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Waupun

5/9/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Dodge County

Watertown

5/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N572 Co Rd R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

5/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave

Fond du Lac

4/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

5/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

5/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

Mount Calvary

5/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

5/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

5/16/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

5/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

Lake Mills

5/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Waterloo

4/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 813 N Monroe St

Watertown

4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

_______________

Kenosha County

Kenosha

5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St

5/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Reserve at Kenosha, 13002 71st St

Salem

4/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Wonderland Camp and Conference Center, 9241 Camp Lake Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

5/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St

Greendale

5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

4/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

5/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

5/2/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn Ave

5/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

5/8/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

5/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave

5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

5/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

5/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

5/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

Oak Creek

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

River Hills

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Milwaukee County

Milwaukee

4/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marquette University AMU, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

4/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Old National Bank, 511 N Broadway

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

4/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

5/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Mequon

5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Port Washington

5/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Saukville

5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

Sturtevant

5/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N River St

5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Oostburg

5/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

5/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

4/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

5/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

5/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

5/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

4/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

4/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

5/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

5/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Walworth County

Delavan

5/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gables of Germantown, N109 W17075 Ava Circle

Jackson

5/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

5/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

5/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

5/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

5/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

Hartland

4/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

5/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Muskego

4/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/22/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

North Lake

5/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K

5/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

4/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

5/1/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

5/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/7/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/8/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/14/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/15/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/21/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/22/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

5/17/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

Waukesha

4/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.

5/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

_______________

Waukesha County

Butler

5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Butler Village Hall, 12621 W Hampton Ave

Delafield

5/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield American Legion Post No 196, 333 N Lapham Peak Rd

New Berlin

5/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd

Oconomowoc

5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E Lisbon Rd

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.