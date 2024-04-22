Red Cross blood donation opportunities April 29 - May 19
MILWAUKEE - As May approaches, the American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood or platelets in the weeks to come.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.
Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate from April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give from April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card.
Additionally, those who come to give from April 29-May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 29-May 19
Dodge
Beaver Dam
5/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
5/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mittera Wisconsin, 555 Beichl Ave
5/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Horicon
4/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
Juneau
5/15/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Lomira
4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
Mayville
5/8/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St
Randolph
5/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Waupun
5/9/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Dodge County
Watertown
5/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N572 Co Rd R
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
5/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac
4/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
5/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
5/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St
Mount Calvary
5/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Oakfield
5/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Rosendale
5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Ixonia
5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
5/16/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
5/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
Lake Mills
5/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr
Waterloo
4/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 813 N Monroe St
Watertown
4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Jefferson County
Fort Atkinson
5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St
_______________
Kenosha County
Kenosha
5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St
5/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Reserve at Kenosha, 13002 71st St
Salem
4/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Wonderland Camp and Conference Center, 9241 Camp Lake Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
5/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St
Greendale
5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
4/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
5/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
5/2/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn Ave
5/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
5/8/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
5/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.
5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave
5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd
5/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
5/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
5/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
Oak Creek
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
River Hills
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Milwaukee County
Milwaukee
4/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marquette University AMU, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave
4/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Old National Bank, 511 N Broadway
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
4/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
5/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle
Mequon
5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road
Port Washington
5/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
Saukville
5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
5/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd
Sturtevant
5/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave
Waterford
5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N River St
5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr
_______________
Sheboygan
Oostburg
5/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
5/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
4/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
5/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
5/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
5/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
4/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
4/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
5/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Sharon
5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
5/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Walworth County
Delavan
5/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gables of Germantown, N109 W17075 Ava Circle
Jackson
5/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
5/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
West Bend
5/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
4/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
5/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
5/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
Hartland
4/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
5/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Menomonee Falls
5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Muskego
4/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
5/22/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
North Lake
5/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
Oconomowoc
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K
5/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
4/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
5/1/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
5/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/7/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/8/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/14/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/15/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/21/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/22/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
5/17/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd
Waukesha
4/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.
5/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
_______________
Waukesha County
Butler
5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Butler Village Hall, 12621 W Hampton Ave
Delafield
5/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield American Legion Post No 196, 333 N Lapham Peak Rd
New Berlin
5/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd
Oconomowoc
5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E Lisbon Rd
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.