Donate blood to Red Cross, get Amazon gift card

As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.

Nationally, dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to over 500 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in about 17,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of generous donors have come forward to give, but patient care remains at risk. The threat of winter weather continues − as well as ongoing complications posed by the omicron variant – and could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.

More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give blood or platelets Feb. 1-28, 2022, will receive an Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

2/14/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

2/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

2/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

2/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TAG Center, 1700 Breckenridge Street

Rubicon

3/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

3/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

3/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

3/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

2/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

3/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

3/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

2/17/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

3/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Lake Mills

2/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

3/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Waterloo

2/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

3/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

Salem

2/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

2/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

2/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

2/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., 100 Fitness, 4927 N Lydell Ave.

2/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

2/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

2/11/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

2/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

2/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

3/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

3/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

Oak Creek

2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

3/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

River Hills

2/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

3/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Mequon

3/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

_______________

Racine

Burlington

2/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Mt Pleasant

2/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Racine

2/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Community Library, 75 7th St

2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Howards Grove

3/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Rd

Plymouth

2/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.

3/10/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

2/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/9/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

2/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Sharon

3/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

3/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Slinger

2/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street

2/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brookfield Square, 95 N. Moorland Road

3/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

3/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

3/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

3/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Genesee Depot

3/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Menomonee Falls

2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

3/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

3/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

2/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Muskego

2/18/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

2/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

2/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

2/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W Cleveland Avenue

2/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

3/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

North Prairie

2/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

2/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

2/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

2/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

2/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

3/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

3/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

3/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr