Donate blood to Red Cross, get Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.
Nationally, dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to over 500 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in about 17,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of generous donors have come forward to give, but patient care remains at risk. The threat of winter weather continues − as well as ongoing complications posed by the omicron variant – and could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.
More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
All who come to give blood or platelets Feb. 1-28, 2022, will receive an Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
2/14/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
2/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
2/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
2/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Mayville
2/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TAG Center, 1700 Breckenridge Street
Rubicon
3/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P
Waupun
3/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
3/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
3/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
2/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
3/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Ixonia
3/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
2/17/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
3/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Lake Mills
2/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Sullivan
3/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Waterloo
2/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
Watertown
2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
3/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
2/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
Salem
2/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
2/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
2/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
2/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
2/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., 100 Fitness, 4927 N Lydell Ave.
2/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
2/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
2/11/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
2/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
2/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
2/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
2/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
3/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
3/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
Oak Creek
2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
3/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
River Hills
2/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
2/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
3/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Mequon
3/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
_______________
Racine
Burlington
2/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Mt Pleasant
2/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St
Racine
2/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Community Library, 75 7th St
2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
2/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Howards Grove
3/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Rd
Plymouth
2/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.
3/10/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
2/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
2/9/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
2/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
2/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
Sharon
3/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Jackson
3/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Slinger
2/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
2/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
2/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street
2/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brookfield Square, 95 N. Moorland Road
3/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
3/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
3/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
3/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Genesee Depot
3/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83
Menomonee Falls
2/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
3/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
3/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
2/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN
Muskego
2/18/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
2/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
2/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St
2/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W Cleveland Avenue
2/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
3/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
North Prairie
2/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
2/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
2/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main
2/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
2/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
3/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
2/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
3/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
3/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr
Advertisement