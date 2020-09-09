Red Cross: More Black blood donors urgently needed to help sickle cell patients

The American Red Cross is emphasizing the unique role Black blood donors play in the medical treatment of those living with sickle cell disease during Sickle Cell Awareness Month this September.

Right now, more Black blood donors are critically needed to help patients battling sickle cell disease as blood drives – especially those at schools, colleges and universities – continue to be canceled at alarming rates, according to the Red Cross.

More Black blood donors are urged to make a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30:

Advertisement

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

9/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

9/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Hustisford

9/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

9/22/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

9/28/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

9/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

9/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

9/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

9/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Rosendale

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

9/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

9/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Lake Mills

10/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

9/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

9/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Milwaukee

9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

9/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

9/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W Park Pl

9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

9/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

10/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

Oak Creek

10/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

South Milwaukee

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

West Allis

10/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Port Washington

9/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Saukville

9/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

9/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Racine

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

9/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

9/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

9/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Jackson

9/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue

9/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Delafield

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue

Hartland

9/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive

10/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

Menomonee Falls

9/10/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd

New Berlin

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

9/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

9/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

9/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/1/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd