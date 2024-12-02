Red Arrow Park new vendor; Biggby Coffee grand opening Dec. 3

article

Milwaukee County Parks says the grand opening of Biggby Coffee at Red Arrow Park will be held on Dec. 3. The grand opening celebration will kick off at 12:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.

The rink, Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, will open in the weeks following the Dec. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony - depending on weather conditions.

"Red Arrow Park is a catalytic destination in our community, and Milwaukee County is committed to working with small businesses and community partners to further activate this downtown hotspot," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "I am excited for the arrival of Biggby Coffee, as this addition to Red Arrow will deliver new energy, economic activity, and opportunities for residents, families, nearby employees, and and parkgoers to enjoy moving forward."

For more information about skating at Red Arrow Park, visit Milwaukee County Parks Slice of Ice webpage.