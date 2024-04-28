re:Craft & Relic spring market returns to Franklin

Spring is in the air! And what better way to get into the spring spirit than to visit the re:Craft and Relic spring market at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin.

The market, billed as the largest of its kind in southeastern Wisconsin, features more than 160 booths, along with live music, food trucks and mobile boutiques.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (early bird hour 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) on Sunday, April 28.

For more information on the market and to get tickets, click here.

