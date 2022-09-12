Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin.

With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.

A flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. A flood watch is in effect for most of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Racine County got between six and eight inches of rain overnight.

The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area storm totals in the 3-9" range with some areas above that. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday.

Do not drive into flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

The National Weather Service reminds people that six inches of fast moving water can knock over an adult – and just 12 inches of fast moving water can carry away most cars. While two feet of water can carry most SUVs and trucks.