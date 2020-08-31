Recognize them? MPD seeks help to ID suspects in homicide on city's south side

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to the homicide that occurred on Friday, Aug. 28 near 11th and Grant on the city's south side.

Suspect 1 appears to be a male, with a light skin complexion and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt wrapped around his head, a light-colored T-shirt with wording and designs on the front, light-colored pants, light-colored shoes and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 appears to be a male with a medium skin complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with light-colored stitching on the head, the drawstrings, and in the middle of the chest. He was wearing dark pants with dark shoes with light-colored laces.

If anyone has any information regarding these suspects, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where their anonymous tip can lead to a cash reward.

Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez issued the following statement on this case:

Friday evening, Milwaukee’s south side lost a beloved community member and institution in the area when Filigonio Ramirez-Montes (also known as Emilio Garza or Don Huicho) was robbed and then murdered. My prayers are with his family, friends and neighbors as they mourn this tragic loss.

Filigonio was a staple on the south side, working as a street vendor for many years. At a vigil last night he was remembered as an honest, friendly, hard-working man who loved his community. His loss will be felt across the area.

Police are still in search of the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.

And I’d like to take this moment to remind every resident of this City – regardless of their immigration status – to contact the Milwaukee Police Department when they are the victim of a crime. There is an extensive standard operating procedure in place to assure everyone who comes forward in need of assistance that they will be protected and helped. No system is perfect, but we cannot make this a safer community unless we are willing to speak up and speak out.

